It has been a few hours since Zinhle Khumalo* has been reunited with her 10-year-old daughter at a Johannesburg police station.

Dressed in all black to begin her shift - sweeping the streets of Joburg - Khumalo‚ 26‚ struggled to talk during an interview with TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

On Monday‚ Khumalo’s daughter‚ who is 10 years old‚ was put in a taxi from Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, to Johannesburg all by herself. When she arrived in Johannesburg’s city centre‚ there was no one to receive her. The girl wandered around the streets for some time until a Good Samaritan saw her walking on Rissik Street‚ with big bag almost her weight‚ and took her to a safe place.

The distraught mother explained how what was meant to be a normal routine trip turned into the worst hours of her life.

She said she had asked the child’s father‚ who lives in KwaZulu-Natal‚ to allow her to visit Johannesburg‚ as it is school holidays.

“He agreed. My daughter was supposed to come on Sunday but they were unable to (transport her to the taxi rank that day). They brought her on Monday. I was aware that my child would come to Johannesburg all by herself. All they had to do was to give us details of the driver and the taxi that she would board in Bergville‚” said Khumalo.

When the child’s family in Bergville placed the child in the taxi‚ they gave Khumalo a vehicle registration‚ colour and make of the minibus taxi. An aunt of the child‚ who placed her in the taxi‚ said the child departed from Bergville at 1pm.

Khumalo and Thembisile*‚ another aunt of the child who is in Johannesburg‚ estimated a time of arrival at Wanderers taxi rank. Thembisile then went to fetch the child shortly before the expected time of arrival. But when the minibus taxi with the registration plates they were given stopped at the rank‚ it only had two passengers. The little girl was not one of them.

“The driver of the taxi told me that the girl did not board his taxi and he does not know her. He also checked on the passenger list and could not find her name.

“We spoke to another guy at the rank who then called another taxi driver to check another passenger list and they found the child’s name on that list - which had a different registration from the one they gave us. While I was still waiting at the rank‚ two other taxis from Bergville arrived but the child was not in them. At that time I could not help but cry‚” said Thembisile.