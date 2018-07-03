An "unsavoury passenger" who was removed from a Kulula flight after calling the captain and her fellow passenger the k-word‚ has apologised‚ blaming her racist rant on apartheid education.

Alochna Moodley's racist electronic rant to her fiance two weeks ago sparked outrage and prompted a debate about how South African Indians treat Africans.

Her fellow passenger‚ Reverend Solumuzi Mabuza‚ was the person who called out the Midrand woman for using the k-word. Moodley‚ 26‚ who was subsequently removed from the Kulula flight from Johannesburg's OR Tambo to King Shaka airport in Durban two weeks ago‚ initially told the Sowetan that she had used the slur out of frustration.

After she was thrown off the flight‚ Moodley was subsequently fired from her job at a engineering manufacturing company and she moved to Durban to live with her family.