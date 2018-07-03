South Africa

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter

03 July 2018 - 07:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter.

The Empangeni Magistrate’s Court sentenced the man after he repeatedly raped his 14-year-old daughter in 2015.

“In December 2015‚ the victim (14) was with her stepfather and mother‚ sharing a one-roomed house at Matshana area‚ Empangeni. When the mother of the victim was working night shift‚ the victim would stay behind with the accused and that is when he would rape and give her money to keep quiet‚” the police said in a statement.

The girl fell pregnant‚ and the matter was reported to the Empangeni police station for further investigation. The man was subsequently arrested.

