Middle-aged man arrested after job-seeker‚ 21‚ found dead
03 July 2018 - 13:34
Wellington detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Chantelle Matthyssen‚ who was reported missing by her family in Kuils River‚ Cape Town.
She was last seen on June 23 after she left for a "work opportunity".
Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found under branches at a farm near Wellington late Monday afternoon.
"The circumstances related to this incident are under investigation.
"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."
The suspect will appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.