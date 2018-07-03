South Africa

Middle-aged man arrested after job-seeker‚ 21‚ found dead

03 July 2018 - 13:34 By Timeslive
A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Chantelle Matthyssen.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Wellington detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Chantelle Matthyssen‚ who was reported missing by her family in Kuils River‚ Cape Town.

She was last seen on June 23 after she left for a "work opportunity".

#Missing Chantelle Matthyssen (21) sought by Wellington police . Western Cape: Wellington police are requesting the...

Posted by South African Police Service on Thursday, June 28, 2018

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found under branches at a farm near Wellington late Monday afternoon.

"The circumstances related to this incident are under investigation.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

The suspect will appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

