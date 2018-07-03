South Africa

Murder probe launched after discovery of fire dispatcher's body

03 July 2018 - 13:05 By Dan Meyer And Nichola Loock
Michael Davids' body was found on the side of Olieboom Road in Philippi. File photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

The body of a missing 34-year-old man has been found in Cape Town with multiple stab wounds.

Ottery fire dispatch centre controller Michael Davids was reported missing after failing to arrive for work on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was opened after officers responded to a complaint at 9am on Sunday and found the body on the side of Olieboom Road in Philippi.

Davids worked at the dispatch centre for more than 10 years and lived in Kuils River.

Fire and rescue service spokesman Theo Layne said the loss of a colleague in the emergency services was always painful. “We have had our chaplaincy offer support for the staff here‚ who are very shaken by the event‚” he said.

Facebook friends were devastated by the news‚ with one saying Davids was “the most dependable person” he knew.

“A very sad day indeed‚” he said. “[You were] more then a friend‚ more like a brother. Can’t believe that you're gone.”

No arrests have been made.

