South Africa

No bail yet for man accused of raping 10-year-old stepdaughter

03 July 2018 - 16:58 By Jeff Wicks
The accused faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography.
The accused faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A Verulam man facing a raft of charges relating to the repeated rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter over a five-year period will remain behind bars for another two days.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil on Tuesday postponed the bail hearing so that the state prosecutor and the 44-year-old man’s Legal Aid defence attorney could prepare their closing arguments.

He was arrested three weeks ago at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented her from attending school.

He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child who is in a place of safety.

Man accused of raping 10-year-old stepdaughter 900 times in 5 years

A man accused of raping his 10-year-old step daughter over 900 times claims that he is an innocent man and that the raft of charges he faces are “a ...
News
7 hours ago

Stepdad accused of 10-year-old's rape forges ahead with bail application

A Verulam man who stands accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old step-daughter is forging ahead with an application for bail - even planning on ...
News
1 day ago

In her opening address‚ state advocate San Bhartu said that the state would allege that on a number of occasions‚ between 2013 and 2018‚ the child was raped more than 900 times‚ equating to every second night.

Investigating officer Nevarge Lutchminarain‚ who testified in opposition of bail‚ insisted that the man was predisposed to violence and was a flight risk.

Lutchminarain described the man as a nomad‚ moving from house to house and never staying in the same place for longer than three months. He held that the man had no identity documents and‚ if released on bail‚ would disappear in an attempt to evade his trial.

The court had earlier heard protestations of innocence from the widower‚ who said that the allegations against him had been fabricated.

The bail application will continue in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

READ MORE: 

Probe into viral video that shows 'assault' of alleged child rapist

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa has launched an internal probe into a viral video that appears to show security officers beating ...
News
18 days ago

Inside the dark home where a man is accused of raping step-daughter

Pink lace panties lay draped over a child’s colouring book stands as a jarring juxtaposition in a dank room where a 10-year-old girl lived with her ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. After Harley spat, Trump seeks to lure other motorcycle firms to US World
  2. Californian wildfires spreading rapidly World
  3. Uber promises incentives to offset fuel price increases as drivers strike South Africa
  4. New shift system for Joburg metro cops South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X