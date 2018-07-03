No bail yet for man accused of raping 10-year-old stepdaughter

A Verulam man facing a raft of charges relating to the repeated rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter over a five-year period will remain behind bars for another two days.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil on Tuesday postponed the bail hearing so that the state prosecutor and the 44-year-old man’s Legal Aid defence attorney could prepare their closing arguments.

He was arrested three weeks ago at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented her from attending school.

He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child who is in a place of safety.