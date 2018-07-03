It may be freezing outside but this is certainly not one of the coldest days that South Africa has had.

According to the forecaster from the SA Weather Service‚ Puseletso Mofokeng‚ this day is not even in the top three of the coldest days we have had in recent years.

"It is cold‚ yes‚ but in terms of the rating‚ it could even be tenth‚" said Mofokeng.

"I can refer you to the day of July 6 1996 which could have been the coldest day in South Africa. On that day‚ the maximum temperatures near Lesotho were at two degrees. In the Eastern Cape‚ the maximum temperatures were below freezing at around minus two degrees. In Gauteng‚ the maximum was around seven degrees. I'm not dismissing the fact that it is cold but we have had colder days‚" he added.

Do you remember August 7, 2012?

On that day‚ temperatures got so cold that even parts of Gauteng experienced snowfall.

"So this [cold front] is not that strong‚" Mofokeng emphasised.