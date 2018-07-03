Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane now wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to either halt his disciplinary hearing or abandon the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency.

This was after retired Judge Robert Nugent dismissed Moyane’s request to halt the commission of inquiry into governance at SARS‚ describing the embattled commissioner’s submission to him as “disgraceful”‚ “loose with facts” and “littered with abuse‚ invective and sinister suggestions”.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza denies Moyane has adopted delaying tactics‚ saying Moyane is simply protecting his rights.