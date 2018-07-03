South Africa

Inquiry rejects Tom Moyane's bid to halt SARS probe

03 July 2018 - 07:44 By Natasha Marrian
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: GSIS

Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane now wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to either halt his disciplinary hearing or abandon the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency.

This was after retired Judge Robert Nugent dismissed Moyane’s request to halt the commission of inquiry into governance at SARS‚ describing the embattled commissioner’s submission to him as “disgraceful”‚ “loose with facts” and “littered with abuse‚ invective and sinister suggestions”.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza denies Moyane has adopted delaying tactics‚ saying Moyane is simply protecting his rights.

Inside Tom Moyane's reign of terror

Commission hears horror stories about SARS boss's tenure
Business
2 days ago

WATCH | ICYMI: What happened this week at the SARS inquiry

The inquiry into the South African Revenue Service kicked off on Tuesday. Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane is accused of costing SARS, and South ...
News
3 days ago

A permanent SARS commissioner can only be appointed once Moyane’s disciplinary hearing has been finalised‚ and it will be difficult to stabilise the institution until that process has been concluded.

In a scathing ruling, Nugent refused all the relief sought by the suspended commissioner.

Moyane’s counsel Dali Mpofu asked the commission on Friday to halt the inquiry pending the outcome of the disciplinary process; to “expunge” all the evidence heard by the commission during its first sitting last week; to provide an undertaking that the commission will not hear evidence related to Moyane’s disciplinary process; and for SARS to provide legal assistance to Moyane when he appears before the commission.

Nugent said the commission had no power in law to “dissolve itself”, as it was established by the president.

READ MORE

Suspended tax boss Moyane to gate-crash SARS inquiry

Suspended SARS head Tom Moyane will be appearing at the Nugent inquiry on Friday - despite not being formally invited to appear.
News
4 days ago

Ramaphosa misses own deadline to outline case against Moyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed his own deadline to outline his case against suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane – prompting another angry ...
Politics
20 days ago

Tom Moyane's alleged victim needs counselling, says mom

A young woman is emotional after she was allegedly beaten by South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane‚ according to her mother.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. NSFAS gives WSU student facing R14m theft rap more cash to study South Africa
  2. Limpopo police arrest over 300 suspects during joint operations South Africa
  3. Inquiry rejects Tom Moyane's bid to halt SARS probe South Africa
  4. Defence department ordered to halt unlawful deductions from colonel's salary South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X