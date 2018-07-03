Suspended SA Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane has appealed directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt one of two inquiries into tax administration and his alleged misconduct – or face urgent legal action.

“Our client has sharply raised in both proceedings‚ the gross unfairness of being simultaneously subjected to both processes when the subject matter enquired into‚ as it pertains to him‚ is substantially the same and/or largely overlapping‚” Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza wrote to Ramaphosa‚ hours after retired Judge Robert Nugent dismissed the same argument about his inquiry into tax administration.

In a scathing ruling‚ the judge dismissed all five of the objections made by Advocate Dali Mpofu‚ describing his submissions as a “disgrace” and “abusive”.

In his letter to Ramaphosa‚ Mabuza said it seemed Nugent “has adopted the attitude that these are issues which do not fall under his jurisdiction but that of the President. His attitude seem to be that he is obliged to follow the instructions of the President irrespective of whether those instructions are lawful or unlawful”.