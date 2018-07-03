South Africa

Uber‚ Taxify drivers now disrupting traffic with go-slow driving along M1

03 July 2018 - 13:11 By Timeslive
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A slow convoy of protesting drivers from Uber and Taxify are holding up motorists along a major route through the north of Johannesburg.

The M1 north traffic is heavily backed up as a result‚ particularly around the Corlett Drive and Sandton vicinities.

Protesting drivers are moving from Zoo Lake to submit memorandums to Uber offices in Kramervile and Taxify in Bryanston.

