For veteran policeman Jacques Meyer‚ the search for missing toddler Nomfundo Mkhwanazi was driven by his love for his own son.

“When we got this call and went out there‚ I thought there was no way we were going to find this child alive. I thought we were going to bring back a body‚” said the Search and Rescue policeman.

“When we found her and I had her in my arms‚ I was overwhelmed. It was the highest point in my career. I can only imagine what it must have been like for her mother because I am a parent myself‚” added the father of a 10-year-old.

The toddler disappeared from a homestead in Emmaus in the KwaZulu-Natal hinterland on Wednesday last week. She survived for more than 48 hours in the freezing winter cold at the crest of a mountain that rises above the landscape near her home.

How the toddler‚ who can barely walk without stumbling‚ covered over 2 kilometres of steep incline and treacherous terrain remains a mystery.