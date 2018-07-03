South Africa

We want to see more of the cash‚ Uber drivers tell their bosses as strike continues

03 July 2018 - 14:26 By Ernest Mabuza
Uber and Taxify operators stop some of their fellow drivers near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg as they embark on a strike on July 3 2018.
Uber and Taxify operators stop some of their fellow drivers near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg as they embark on a strike on July 3 2018.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

Uber drivers have demanded a bigger piece of the pie‚ telling the company that they wanted to see more cash from each trip.

This is the chief demand handed over to the company on Tuesday‚ as about 400 Uber and Taxify operators assembled at Uber’s offices in Kramerville‚ northern Johannesburg‚ to hand over a memorandum containing a list of demands.

The main demand was that Uber operators should get a bigger share from their profit-sharing agreement with the company.

In specific terms‚ the striking operators demanded that Uber reduce the 25 percent share it deducted from every operator's trip. The operators described Uber's share as “theft” in their memorandum‚ and demanded that this should be reduced to 15 percent.

They also demanded that operators should have representatives on the company’s board of directors.

They also demanded a stop to new entrants to the cab hailing applications market‚ as they claimed these platforms were "saturated".

However‚ Uber Southern Africa general manager Alon Lits was not available to receive their memorandum – prompting the striking operators to demand that a senior representative from the company receive their memorandum.

After negotiations‚ two representatives from the strikers were allowed inside to present the demands.

The operators first assembled at Zoo Lake in Parktown before driving their vehicles to Uber's office.

Before the drive to Uber‚ a number of Uber and Taxify drivers who did not heed the call for a shutdown of services were stopped and had their cellphones - an essential tool in ensuring the application works - taken away from them.

However‚ they were allowed to ferry their customers to their destinations and to collect their phones at the assembly point.

A similar memorandum was expected to be handed at the Taxify offices in Bryanston later on Tuesday.

