Uber drivers have demanded a bigger piece of the pie‚ telling the company that they wanted to see more cash from each trip.

This is the chief demand handed over to the company on Tuesday‚ as about 400 Uber and Taxify operators assembled at Uber’s offices in Kramerville‚ northern Johannesburg‚ to hand over a memorandum containing a list of demands.

The main demand was that Uber operators should get a bigger share from their profit-sharing agreement with the company.

In specific terms‚ the striking operators demanded that Uber reduce the 25 percent share it deducted from every operator's trip. The operators described Uber's share as “theft” in their memorandum‚ and demanded that this should be reduced to 15 percent.

They also demanded that operators should have representatives on the company’s board of directors.

They also demanded a stop to new entrants to the cab hailing applications market‚ as they claimed these platforms were "saturated".