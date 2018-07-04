The CEO SleepOut has seemingly backtracked on plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former President Nelson Mandela’s prison cell on Robben Island - an experience that would have cost a minimum of US$250‚000‚ or about R3.4-million.

Details of the “Robben Island - Room Bid” were originally published on the organisation’s website‚ and contained the description that it was a “once in a life opportunity to sleep in Mandela’s personal Cell Number 7”.

However‚ by Wednesday night that page had removed from the site with an “Error 404 page not found” notification instead displaying.

However‚ the cover image on their Facebook page - @TheSleepOutMovement - at 9.15pm on Wednesday still advertised the “Nelson Mandela Legacy SleepOut - Robben Island Edition” to take place on July 18.

The apparent decision to cancel the event comes as the Robben Island Museum itself lashed out at the idea.

Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said they were shocked to find out about the auction on the Internet‚ like everyone else.

“It was a shock. We would like to commend to South Africans for calling them out‚” Ramaboa.

“It’s completely impossible. You can’t auction any cell for that matter. We are a World Heritage Site and accountable to Unesco (United Nations Educational‚ Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and it is the heritage of South Africans. Why would we do that to ourselves?”

She added: “Our heritage is not some piece of carrot that can be dangled to people who have their own financial interests in mind.”