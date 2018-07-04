Auction to sleep in Mandela's cell removed from CEO SleepOut website as Robben Island Museum expresses outrage
The CEO SleepOut has seemingly backtracked on plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former President Nelson Mandela’s prison cell on Robben Island - an experience that would have cost a minimum of US$250‚000‚ or about R3.4-million.
Details of the “Robben Island - Room Bid” were originally published on the organisation’s website‚ and contained the description that it was a “once in a life opportunity to sleep in Mandela’s personal Cell Number 7”.
However‚ by Wednesday night that page had removed from the site with an “Error 404 page not found” notification instead displaying.
However‚ the cover image on their Facebook page - @TheSleepOutMovement - at 9.15pm on Wednesday still advertised the “Nelson Mandela Legacy SleepOut - Robben Island Edition” to take place on July 18.
The apparent decision to cancel the event comes as the Robben Island Museum itself lashed out at the idea.
Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said they were shocked to find out about the auction on the Internet‚ like everyone else.
“It was a shock. We would like to commend to South Africans for calling them out‚” Ramaboa.
“It’s completely impossible. You can’t auction any cell for that matter. We are a World Heritage Site and accountable to Unesco (United Nations Educational‚ Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and it is the heritage of South Africans. Why would we do that to ourselves?”
She added: “Our heritage is not some piece of carrot that can be dangled to people who have their own financial interests in mind.”
Ramaboa said The CEO SleepOut approached them earlier this year to find out if they can host an event to celebrate Madiba’s centenary on the island. The Robben Island Museum offers private tours and facilities for private events. In a series of emails the museum said they need more details about their event and their cargo.
“Nowhere did we discuss the auctioning of the cell. That was never part of our discussions.”
Despite the apparent backtrack‚ there was no statement on The CEO SleepOut’s websites‚ nor on their social media pages‚ talking to the apparent decision to no longer offer the “Robben Island Edition” of the annual sleepout. Instead‚ only the link to a positive story on the financial impact of the annual event was tweeted or posted.
However‚ earlier on Wednesday‚ in an interview with Jacaranda FM, CEO SleepOut spokesperson Liane Mcgowan defended the plan to action off a night at Mandela’s cell‚ and at the Robben Island prison itself.
She said the event‚ however‚ had been “postponed” so that the timing would align with another event later in the year.
She said the idea for the concept - which came from an “outside perspective”‚ which she didn’t specify - would raise money to help fund for prisoners who want to further their education.
The money was slated to go to the Prison-to-College Pipeline organisation‚ which runs operations in prisons across the world‚ said Mcgowan.
According to the SleepOut’s website on Wednesday afternoon‚ apart from auctioning off Mandela’s cell it was also hoping to get 66 other people to spend a night on the island. But that‚ too‚ will come at a hefty price: $100‚000‚ which is almost R1.4-million.
The page containing these details was‚ however‚ by Wednesday evening‚ changed and no longer reflected the Robben Island sleepout details. Instead‚ only the details of an event at Lilieslief was available.