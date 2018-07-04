It might not seem like much as temperatures plunge‚ but the City of Cape Town hopes a new “safe space” under a bridge will soon be home for 230 people.

Basic beds‚ toilets and lockers are part of the new space‚ which opened on Friday under Culemborg Bridge in the city centre and already has 11 residents. There is space for 230‚ and it is expected to be fully operational by mid-July.

“There is no blueprint or best practice model for the provision of safe spaces for street people. We are literally learning as we go along‚” said JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ and social services.

“But I do believe it is better to try and adjust as we go along than not to attempt this at all. This pilot will inform the best way forward for the allocation and management of safe spaces for street people within the city‚ with the aim of assisting street people to remain off the street and to be reintegrated back into society.”