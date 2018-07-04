Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has promised that he will not allow his controversial deputy Nomgcobo Jiba to perform any official functions at the National Prosecuting Authority‚ but insists he did not commit contempt of court by allowing her to visit the NPA’s offices.

Abrahams‚ through the State Attorney‚ was responding to Freedom Under Law’s threats to sue both him and Jiba for allegedly defying a court order that blocked the former acting NPA head from entering the NPA’s offices‚ or performing any of her official functions there.

The FUL objections come as Abrahams waits to learn if he will continue to lead the NPA‚ with the Constitutional Court still mulling if his appointment by former president Jacob Zuma is valid or not.

The threatened legal action from Freedom Under Law (FUL) could not‚ therefore‚ have come at a worse time for Abrahams – who has repeatedly insisted that he was not Zuma’s puppet and is fit to lead the NPA.

FUL claims Abrahams and Jiba either deliberately ignored a court order that blocked the former acting prosecutions head from entering the NPA’s offices‚ or “they are ignorant of the effect of court orders and settled law”.