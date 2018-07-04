Johannesburg licencing examiner arrested for bribery

A Johannesburg licencing examiner was arrested on Tuesday for taking a R5‚000 bribe from a learner driver.

“The male suspect who is in his 40s was arrested after members of the Internal Affairs and Corruption Unit received a tip-off that the corrupt examiner took R5‚000 from a learner for a driving licence‚” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

The incident took place at the Xavier Street Testing Centre. Minnaar said the arresting officers discovered a test result in the learner’s name without the learner having undergone any test.

“The suspect was searched and the R5‚000 was found in his pocket. He is detained at Booysens police station‚” Minnaar said.

JMPD chief of police David Tembe said about the arrest: “This kind of corruption defeats the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies of reducing road carnages. We will continue working continuously in rooting out bribery and corruption in the City of Johannesburg.”