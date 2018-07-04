There is hope for North West business people who were part of the provincial public works and transport department’s abortive contractor incubator programme.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday proposed that the department reach a settlement with all the contractors by next week.

On Tuesday‚ Mkhwebane invited aggrieved people who were part of the Vuku’phile programme to furnish her office with details of their suffering and suggested remedies by Friday.

She also required the department to furnish her with the proposed settlement on Friday.

The programme was the department’s contractor learnership programme where emerging contractors were given on-the-job training.