South Africa is blessed with spectacular natural treasures. However‚ species are being lost at an alarming rate and radical efforts are needed to conserve and protect our natural heritage.

A new TV series‚ The Wild Ones‚ offers a thrilling journey into the heart of the South African landscape by zooming in on heart-warming accounts of animal lovers working selflessly towards this end.

This Sunday‚ viewers are taken to De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape‚ where ordinary people come together to help save species from the brink of extinction in a safe haven spanning 36‚000 hectares‚ the largest natural area managed by CapeNature.

A favourite among hikers‚ cyclists and bird watchers‚ De Hoop is home to The Whale Trail‚ one of the most iconic hiking trails in South Africa.

The reserve is also home to species such as the Cape mountain zebra‚ the bontebok‚ the Cape vulture‚ the African black oystercatcher and the Southern Right whale. Hunted to the brink of extinction‚ these species are making a remarkable recovery‚ although the battle is far from over.

"It is brilliant to see all the hard work put in over the years by our conservation staff to conserve these protected areas‚" said Razeena Omar‚ CEO of CapeNature.

"The footage was documented with extreme detail and respect for nature. We commend the production teams for putting this together so well‚" added Omar.

Produced by Homebrew Films in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) SA and BirdLife SA‚ The Wild Ones - De Hoop Place of Hope is scheduled to air on Sunday at 4pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).