The Durban July is back on track.

A threat to the city's most famous horse racing event scheduled to be held in three days - which is worth in excess of R300-million to the KwaZulu-Natal economy - followed a strike by dozens of grooms‚ wielding sticks‚ knobkerries and sjamboks‚ at the Summerveld horse training centre‚ outside Durban‚ on Wednesday morning.

The grooms‚ who are based at the country's premier horse training facility‚ were demanding an increase in the hourly wage.

Summerveld estate manager and trainer representative Tony Riverland‚ who met with groom representatives and shop stewards on Wednesday to negotiate pay increases‚ said that the grooms had returned to work after embarking on an illegal strike in the early hours of the morning.