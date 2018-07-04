After hijacking victim Louise Schachat was flung from her car into a ditch‚ she could only watch as her attacker drove away with her dogs‚ Khaya and Sasha.

“All I could think was ‘my dogs are gone’ as I lay in the gutter. I couldn’t move‚” she said.

The 59-year-old former nurse from Rondebosch in Cape Town described last week's incident as “terrifying”.

“I stopped in the driveway of my house and before I knew it‚ my car door was flung open and I was dragged out of my car by this man‚” she said. “I ran and grabbed his throat but as he sped off I was thrown into a gutter.”

The traumatic experience has left Schachat with injuries to her hip and pelvis‚ as well as a punctured lung. She has been in intensive care for six days and said she may be there for some time.

“I think it’s going to be a long road to recovery‚” she said.

The 19-year-old suspect was apprehended in Gugulethu when his getaway was thwarted by one of Schachat’s dogs‚ Labrador cross Sasha‚ which bit the kidnapper and forced him off the road. Police arrested the suspect‚ but while Khaya was found at the scene‚ Sasha fled.