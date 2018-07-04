WATCH | Snowboarders slope off as the Cape turns white
04 July 2018 - 17:01
The Biggest SA Snowfall for 10 years! Filmed in Matroosberg Reserve.
If you missed the snow that blanketed parts of the Western Cape this week‚ you can experience it vicariously through a video posted on Wednesday.
On Monday Luke Bell and friends headed to the Matroosberg‚ near Ceres‚ with their snowboards.
Their video — shot largely with a drone — shows the fun they had on the powder-covered slopes as well as on the road‚ where their bakkie doubled as a tow vehicle for a snowboarder.
“Such an incredible experience to see SO much snow‚” said Bell‚ who reckons it was the heaviest snowfall in the Matroosberg for a decade.