If you missed the snow that blanketed parts of the Western Cape this week‚ you can experience it vicariously through a video posted on Wednesday.

On Monday Luke Bell and friends headed to the Matroosberg‚ near Ceres‚ with their snowboards.

Their video — shot largely with a drone — shows the fun they had on the powder-covered slopes as well as on the road‚ where their bakkie doubled as a tow vehicle for a snowboarder.

“Such an incredible experience to see SO much snow‚” said Bell‚ who reckons it was the heaviest snowfall in the Matroosberg for a decade.