Company offers R200‚000 in rewards after cash-in-transit heists

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the armoured truck was at a liquor store when the armed robbers struck.

“A group of armed men held the security guard at gunpoint and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money he was collecting at the liquor store. No injuries and damages have been reported.”

In a video on social media of the heist‚ an armoured truck and another car drive into the premises‚ before a bakkie approaches the gate and two armed robbers get out. One is wearing a balaclava and is armed with an assault rifle.