Company offers R200‚000 in rewards after cash-in-transit heists
SBV Services has offered two R100‚000 rewards for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of cash-in-transit robbers who struck in two separate heists on Monday.
The company confirmed an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in the heist in Ramotse‚ Hammanskraal‚ north of Pretoria‚ which happened around 7am‚ but said the investigation was ongoing.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the armoured truck was at a liquor store when the armed robbers struck.
“A group of armed men held the security guard at gunpoint and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money he was collecting at the liquor store. No injuries and damages have been reported.”
In a video on social media of the heist‚ an armoured truck and another car drive into the premises‚ before a bakkie approaches the gate and two armed robbers get out. One is wearing a balaclava and is armed with an assault rifle.
SBV said no one was injured in the second heist in and Dalton‚ KwaZulu-Natal, where an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. The investigation continues.
