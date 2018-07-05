South Africa

Concoction to hasten childbirth is a killer

05 July 2018 - 09:39 By Zoe Mahopo
About 380 babies and 16 mothers have died at a Lim­popo hospital in less than three years‚ apparently as a result of traditional remedies meant to induce and hasten childbirth‚ according to a report.

The Sowetan reported on Thursday that according to management at the Dilokong Hospital in Driekop outside Burg­ers­fort‚ pregnant women are drinking a variety of concoctions which they either buy from traditional healers or make at home‚ resulting in ruptured wombs.

Other complication include internal bleeding‚ liver poisoning and the possibility of a baby suffocating to death.

The hospital's CEO‚ Mathiba Mashishi‚ told the newspaper: “We have a serious problem. This needs serious nonintervention.”

Mashishi said hospital staff are stopping visitors bringing drinks for preg­nant women in an attempt to curb the problem.

Health MEC Phophi Ra­math­uba said “as a department we are very much concerned about the mortality and morbidity as a result of this concoction.”

