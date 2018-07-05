A creche principal in the Eastern Cape is awaiting her sentence after being found guilty of biting a 6-year-old boy in her care.

Joyful Noise principal Cindy Reely‚ 45‚ of King William’s Town‚ pleaded guilty and was convicted in the town's magistrate’s court this week of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in 2016.

A spokesman for the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ Tsepo Ndwalaza‚ said the case was postponed to August 16 for a pre-sentencing report.

Reely told the Daily Dispatch she was still at the creche‚ with about 25 children in her class.