'I am not a cannibal' - Creche principal who bit learner
A creche principal in the Eastern Cape is awaiting her sentence after being found guilty of biting a 6-year-old boy in her care.
Joyful Noise principal Cindy Reely‚ 45‚ of King William’s Town‚ pleaded guilty and was convicted in the town's magistrate’s court this week of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in 2016.
A spokesman for the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ Tsepo Ndwalaza‚ said the case was postponed to August 16 for a pre-sentencing report.
Reely told the Daily Dispatch she was still at the creche‚ with about 25 children in her class.
It was a case of an eye for an eye.
“I am not a cannibal.
“Yes I did bite the child and the intention was to teach him that biting another child was wrong. It was a case of an eye for an eye.”
The boy's grandmother‚ who rejected an offer of mediation‚ said the verdict was validation that she had fought a worthy fight to ensure the case came to court.
- DispatchLIVE