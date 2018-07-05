South Africa

'I saw four men firing at the vehicle and I hid!' - Boksburg heist witness

05 July 2018 - 12:37 By Tankiso Makhetha
One person was killed and three injured after a cash heist on North Rand and Atlas Roads in Boksburg on July 5 2018.
Image: Twitter/@ER24EMS

A security guard stationed on Atlas Road in Boksburg‚ where a botched cash-in-transit heist happened on Thursday morning‚ has told of how he had to hide during a dramatic shootout.

The guard‚ who asked not to be named‚ said he didn’t realise that a heist was underway when he heard a loud bang followed by gunshots.

“I just saw four men firing at the G4S vehicle and I hid behind a wall because I was scared‚” he said.

This is the second robbery in the same area in less than two months. In May‚ two cash-in-transit vehicles were attacked and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. Five suspects were later arrested at the George Goch hostel in Johannesburg.

The security guard said he believes the reason behind the cash-in-transit heists have taken place on Atlas Road is because of a SBV depot in the area.

“I don’t want to say it’s an inside job but there is a depot close by. That’s where the money goes. I think criminals might be working with security guards‚” he said.

Nqubeko Khoza‚ a resident in the area‚ said his family was woken up by a loud bang‚ believed to be an explosive. “At that moment I told my wife to check on our children and I ran to the window to see what was happening. I saw a white BMW racing off after a number of shots were fired‚” said Khoza.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said one suspect was shot and killed during the botched robbery‚ while a security guard was shot in the hand.

“One suspect was killed while the others got away. A security guard was wounded in the hand and rushed to hospital. At the moment details are still sketchy‚” said Naidoo.

The body of the suspect could be seen lying on the road while police combed the scene for evidence.

