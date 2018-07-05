South Africa

Mandela Foundation distances itself from Robben Island sleepover

05 July 2018 - 14:41 By Penwell Dlamini
Entrance to Robben Island Prison where Nelson Mandela was held captive, South Africa
Entrance to Robben Island Prison where Nelson Mandela was held captive, South Africa
Image: ©Darrenp/shutterstock.com

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has slammed an initiative that attempted to auction a night in Madiba’s former cell on Robben Island.

Foundation spokesperson Lunga Nene told TimesLIVE that there was no relation between the organisers of the initiative and the foundation.

“We did not approve anything. We were not involved in the process of coming to that event. So I only know what you know. I read it in the newspapers. I can not comment any further. It is not a project that is affiliated with us at all‚” said Nene on Thursday.

On Wednesday‚ the SleepOut Movement‚ which organises the annual CEO SleepOut charity event‚ seemingly backtracked on its plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former president Nelson Mandela’s prison cell on Robben Island‚ an experience that would have cost a minimum of $250‚000 - or about R3.4-million!

Details of the “Robben Island Room Bid” were originally published on the organisation’s website‚ which billed it was a “once in a life [sic] opportunity to sleep in Mandela’s personal Cell Number 7”.

Despite the "Robben Island Edition" of the CEO SleepOut being removed from the organisation's website, it was still contained on the organisation's Facebook page on Wednesday night.
Despite the "Robben Island Edition" of the CEO SleepOut being removed from the organisation's website, it was still contained on the organisation's Facebook page on Wednesday night.
Image: PICTURE: FACEBOOK via The 2018 SleepOut Movement

By Wednesday night the advert had been removed from the SleepOut Movement website. However‚ by 9.15pm on Wednesday the cover image of their Facebook page still advertised the “Nelson Mandela Legacy SleepOut - Robben Island Edition” to take place on July 18.

The page advertising an auction for former president Nelson Mandela's room at Robben Island was pulled down after backlash on Wednesday.
The page advertising an auction for former president Nelson Mandela's room at Robben Island was pulled down after backlash on Wednesday.
Image: PICTURE: SCREENGRAB

The Robben Island Museum has also lashed out at the idea. Spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said museum staff were shocked to find out about the auction on the internet‚ as everyone else did.

“It was a shock. We would like to commend South Africans for calling them out‚” she said.

“It’s completely impossible. You can’t auction any cell for that matter. We are a World Heritage Site and accountable to Unesco. It is the heritage of South Africans.

“Why would we do that to ourselves? Our heritage is not some piece of carrot that can be dangled to people who have their own financial interests in mind‚” said Ramaboa.

READ MORE

Auction to sleep in Mandela's prison cell disappears from CEO SleepOut website

The CEO SleepOut has seemingly backtracked on plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former President Nelson Mandela’s prison cell on ...
News
17 hours ago

Nelson Mandela fought to get out of prison... but you could pay R3.4-million to sleep in his cell

How much would you pay to spend a night in the Robben Island cell that the late former president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years locked in?
News
1 day ago

New Mandela banknotes and coins will hit your wallets next week

The new series of banknotes and R5 coin designed to celebrate milestones of former president Nelson Mandela’s life will go into circulation next week ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Security guard wounded in Dobsonville‚ Soweto South Africa
  2. 'I am not a cannibal' - Creche principal who bit learner South Africa
  3. Giant 'Trump Baby' to fly over London during US president visit World
  4. Namibian port of Walvis Bay hit by sand storm Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X