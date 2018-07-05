The Nelson Mandela Foundation has slammed an initiative that attempted to auction a night in Madiba’s former cell on Robben Island.

Foundation spokesperson Lunga Nene told TimesLIVE that there was no relation between the organisers of the initiative and the foundation.

“We did not approve anything. We were not involved in the process of coming to that event. So I only know what you know. I read it in the newspapers. I can not comment any further. It is not a project that is affiliated with us at all‚” said Nene on Thursday.

On Wednesday‚ the SleepOut Movement‚ which organises the annual CEO SleepOut charity event‚ seemingly backtracked on its plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former president Nelson Mandela’s prison cell on Robben Island‚ an experience that would have cost a minimum of $250‚000 - or about R3.4-million!

Details of the “Robben Island Room Bid” were originally published on the organisation’s website‚ which billed it was a “once in a life [sic] opportunity to sleep in Mandela’s personal Cell Number 7”.