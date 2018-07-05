A key problem underlying high and rising costs of care and medical scheme contributions is not primarily prices as such‚ but overcapacity and over-investment in technology‚ as well as complex‚ intensive and expensive treatment methods.

This is one of the preliminary findings by the Health Market Inquiry in the private healthcare sector which was released on Thursday.

The Competition Commission decided to conduct an inquiry in 2013 into the sector after observing increases in prices in the private healthcare sector and which only a minority of medical aid scheme members could afford. The inquiry is a general investigation into the state‚ nature and form of competition in the market‚ rather than a narrow investigation of a specific conduct by any particular firm.

The commission initiated the inquiry because it had reason to believe that there were features of the sector that prevented‚ distorted or restricted competition.

"There is no measure of cost-effectiveness in the private healthcare sector‚" Thursday's executive summary noted.