Apart from the escalating fuel costs‚ impoverished Cape Town residents are struggling to keep warm because of a paraffin shortage.

According to the SA Petroleum Industry Association‚ bad weather has delayed deliveries of paraffin to the Western Cape.

Residents have been queueing at paraffin outlets in Gugulethu and Nyanga for a couple days without joy.

Siganeko Magafela‚ the petroleum association’s head of security of supply‚ said: “The situation is expected to normalise after the 8th of July 2018 when imports arrive.

“There sporadic shortages of paraffin in Cape Town are due to delays in imports as a result of bad weather at sea. Western Cape paraffin is shipped from Durban and one of the refineries is in a planned shutdown.”