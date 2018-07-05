South Africa

SA looks to Ghana to beat rising fuel prices

05 July 2018 - 15:46 By Zingisa Mvumvu
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo in which the Ghanaian president informed him of a new oil exploration block that Ghana was starting‚
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo in which the Ghanaian president informed him of a new oil exploration block that Ghana was starting‚
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The South African government is seeking to be part of oil exploration and exploitation in Ghana to mitigate the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the statement during a press briefing at the Union Buildings after he met with his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo. The west African leader and his cabinet are in South Africa on a one-day official state visit.

Ramaphosa said Akufo-Addo had informed him of a new oil exploration block that Ghana was starting‚ saying South Africa would take advantage of the invite.

This comes as South Africa was in the middle of unprecedented fuel price increases‚ blamed on rand/dollar exchange rates and the oil prices.

Ramaphosa said government had little power to halt the ever-increasing fuel costs.

"South Africa‚ unfortunately‚ imports oil. As such‚ in the end‚ we are subject to price fluctuations of dollar exchange rates and oil prices because we are price-takers and therefore vulnerable in that regard‚" said Ramaphosa.

He also pleaded to retailers and food producers who were considering increasing prices of their products due to fuel hikes‚ asking them to wait as government is working on finding a solution.

READ MORE

ANC worried about fuel increases‚ but says it's 'beyond our control'

The ANC is worried about rising fuel and energy costs.
Politics
21 hours ago

The glass is half fuel with petrol attendants fast becoming some of South Africa’s favourite people

Petrol attendants have quickly become a favourite among South Africans‚ with many taking to social media to praise their exceptional service.
News
11 hours ago

Paraffin shortage hits Cape as bad weather delays imports

Apart from the escalating fuel costs‚ impoverished Cape Town residents are struggling to keep warm because of a paraffin shortage.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. French food delivery cyclists to strike over pay World
  2. Impeachment decision looms for Romanian president World
  3. Woolworths stores targeted by explosive devices in Durban South Africa
  4. Five hurt in Cape Town restaurant gas blast South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X