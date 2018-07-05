Spate of cash-in-transit heists happening right now
Johannesburg residents woke up on Thursday morning to reports of cash-in-transit heists in the east and south of the city.
A dramatic robbery took place in Boksburg at about 6.15am‚ where an ATM van came under attack on North and Atlas roads.
Multiple explosions and shootings took place during the attack‚ believed to involve a G4S security team. One security official was reportedly shot though his condition was not known.
JHB - Atlas Road (Update): #CrimeScene CASH HEIST between the N12 Highway and North Rand Road @Trevorvdv pic.twitter.com/QAnff4jflx— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 5, 2018
Another crime scene was unfolding shortly after at the nearby N12 Gilloolys area. While initial reports indicated this could be a second heist‚ it later appeared to be an operation involving the apprehension of an unknown number of suspects.
#boksburg CIT heists taking place sounds like a war zone!— Jacques Du Plessis (@PlessisJacques) July 5, 2018
Motorists were cautioned to avoid both areas.
A third incident‚ reported to be an attempted cash-in-transit heist‚ was taking place in Johannesburg south. The exact location was not confirmed as yet.
This is developing story. More to come as soon as details become available.
@ewnupdates There is a cash on transit heist in Atlas Road. Shots are being fired and truck been blown up.— Kiki Coppin (@GrkCooki) July 5, 2018