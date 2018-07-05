South Africa

Spate of cash-in-transit heists happening right now

05 July 2018 - 06:57 By Timeslive
Scene of the Boksburg cash-in-transit heist this morning.
Image: Rob Beezy @TrafficSA via Twitter

Johannesburg residents woke up on Thursday morning to reports of cash-in-transit heists in the east and south of the city.

A dramatic robbery took place in Boksburg at about 6.15am‚ where an ATM van came under attack on North and Atlas roads.

Multiple explosions and shootings took place during the attack‚ believed to involve a G4S security team. One security official was reportedly shot though his condition was not known. 

Another crime scene was unfolding shortly after at the nearby N12 Gilloolys area. While initial reports indicated this could be a second heist‚ it later appeared to be an operation involving the apprehension of an unknown number of suspects.

Motorists were cautioned to avoid both areas.

A third incident‚ reported to be an attempted cash-in-transit heist‚ was taking place in Johannesburg south. The exact location was not confirmed as yet.

This is developing story. More to come as soon as details become available.

