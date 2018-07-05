Stepdad accused of raping 10-year-old ‘ran’ off with girl after her mom's funeral

The maternal family of a 10-year-old girl who alleges she was raped as many as 900 times by her “stepfather” had tried for years to wrest her from his grip.

The Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday heard that the 44-year-old mechanic – charged with a raft of rape and sexual assault charges – had run off with the child and “assumed custody” of the girl after her mother had died.

The revelations were made by state prosecutor Advocate San Bhartu‚ who was delivering her closing argument in the man’s application for bail.“

He had assumed custody of the victim in order to abuse and manipulate her‚” she told magistrate Irfaan Khalil.

“He frustrated attempts by the victim’s family and resorted to threats and physical violence against those who tried to make contact with her. His nomadic lifestyle made it impossible for her family members to maintain contact with her‚” she added.