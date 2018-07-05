A 24-year-old student from the University of Pretoria‚ Bakithi Mngomezulu‚ recalled how a fuel attendant did him a huge favour at a Sasol garage in Hatfield.

“I went to our petrol garage and I only had R100. They usually check my tyres‚ water and oil but the petrol attendant that day noticed something off with my tyres‚” he said. “It turned out that all four of my tyres didn’t have valve caps.”

He said that he expected to get charged extra for the valve caps‚ “but he did it for free because I am a student”.

“We really don’t appreciate the work they do‚” said Mngomezulu.

25-year-old Thabiso Lukhele told TimesLIVE that petrol attendants had also come to his aid when he tried to draw cash from an ATM at a petrol station in Marlands‚ which was dangerous “because thugs are always stealing money from people after they withdraw”.

“So what they would do is that every time I parked at the garage and wanted to withdraw some cash‚ the fuel attendants would give me a signal to indicate whether it was safe to go or not‚” he said.