Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has warned of a clash of nations should the state make good on moves to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust Board and cede thousands of hectares of traditional land to the state.

A defiant Zwelithini was speaking at an imbizo in Ulundi in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“What I want you to know about our history is that the issue we are faced with now is very similar to the the one our forefathers were faced with. This will be the second clash‚” he said in front of thousands of his amabutho (Zulu warriors).

The call to assemble came as the state adopts a posture of change‚ informed by a high-level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change recommendation that the Ingonyama Trust Act should be repealed or amended‚ and the Ingonyama Trust should be collapsed.

This‚ traditional leaders say‚ would spell doom for traditional authority‚ with the Zulus the first to fall.

But Zwelithini said that he‚ like his forefathers‚ would be resilient and rebuff any attempt to “take” the land.

“I was born from a brave man and that is why I know I will be victorious against those who are trying to take my land‚" he said.

"It is 2018 and we are faced with the same issue that we were faced with in the olden days. The difference is that it is now coming from a black man and not a white one. The war our fathers faced before is the same war we are faced with today.”