Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has returned to South Africa from abroad‚ in time to attend his brother Vusi's funeral on Saturday.

"I can confirm that he came into the republic last night. He was briefly detained by the police and it was confirmed there is no warrant of arrest for him‚" his lawyer Rudi Krause said on Friday.

"He is in SA for his brother’s funeral and to appear in court on the culpable homicide charges."

He was detained because a look-out had been circulated for him on the police system on a 2016 Rosebank case.

Krause said police did not want to identify what this case is in regard to.

“At this stage‚ we do not know the nature of that case.”

The National Prosecuting Authority has told TimesLIVE there is currently no warrant for Duduzane - only the summons for him to appear in a Johannesburg court on Thursday‚ July 12‚ to face two charges of culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.