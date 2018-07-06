South Africa

Health probe confirms what we already know: we're getting a bad deal

06 July 2018 - 06:06 By Katharine Child
Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo led the Health Market Inquiry into the cost of private health care in the country, requested by the Competition Commission.
Image: ALON SKUY

Consumers are spending more and more on medical aids, while getting less and less in return. At the same time, competition, which usually drives down prices, is lacking in the private health sector.

These are some of the findings of the four-year extensive investigation in the private health sector by a senior panel appointed by the Competition Commission. The Healthcare Market Inquiry released its preliminary report on Thursday.

Interested parties have until September 7 to respond to the report.

In the executive summary of the 800-page report consumers were described as “confused and disempowered”.

