Man accused of raping stepdaughter 900 times denied bail

06 July 2018 - 12:36 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A Verulam man facing a raft of charges relating to the repeated and systematic rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter has been denied bail.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil on Friday ruled that the man had not presented compelling and exceptional circumstances that warranted his release on bail while awaiting trial.

The 44-year-old mechanic - accused of raping the girl over 900 times over a five-year period - will be remanded in custody at the Westville Correctional Facility until his trial is concluded.

He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child‚ who is in a place of safety.

The ruling was delivered to a packed public gallery in the Verulam Magistrate’s court‚ with members of several political parties and concerned citizens avidly following his application.

He was arrested three weeks ago at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuse.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.

The matter was adjourned until August 22.

