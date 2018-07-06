South Africa

Missing KZN baby found after a month

06 July 2018 - 16:36 By Timeslive
Police went to a house at Phungula Street in Lamontville‚ where the baby was found
Police went to a house at Phungula Street in Lamontville‚ where the baby was found
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

A three-month-old baby‚ who was allegedly snatched from his sleeping mother’s side on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last month‚ has been found.

The baby’s Hibberdene-based family told police at the time that the mother was asleep with the child by her side before he disappeared.

It is believed that a man and his female friend were visiting the family at the time. Police launched a search for the man‚ who they believed would lead them to the child.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said the investigating team on Thursday followed up on a lead regarding the whereabouts of the missing baby.

"They went to a house at Phungula Street in Lamontville‚ where the baby was found.

"The baby was not in a good state and was admitted to hospital‚" said Zwane.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Umlazi and is expected to appear in court soon on kidnapping charges.

"Police are still searching for the remaining suspect‚" added Zwane.

READ MORE

KwaZulu-Natal man sought by police in connection with kidnapping of three-month-old baby

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a man linked to the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby who was taken from his home four weeks ago.
News
8 days ago

Parents harbour no hate for baby Eden's kidnappers

The mother of baby Eden Laird who was kidnapped‚ allegedly by the family's domestic worker and five accomplices‚ harbours no hate for those who took ...
News
14 days ago

Kidnapped baby girl found unharmed

A two-month-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a “babysitter” while her mother was out shopping at the weekend has been found.
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Turkey court hands heavy jail terms to six journalists World
  2. New device busts drivers who steal disabled parking bays South Africa
  3. Missing KZN baby found after a month South Africa
  4. Suspects arrested hours after cash-in-transit heist in Soweto South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X