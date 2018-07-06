South Africa

New device busts drivers who steal disabled parking bays

06 July 2018 - 16:57 By Odette Parfitt
A Port Elizabeth innovator has come up with a unique system that will put a stop to motorists using parking spaces reserved for disabled persons
A Port Elizabeth innovator has come up with a unique system that will put a stop to motorists using parking spaces reserved for disabled persons
Image: Wikimedia Commons. File photo

Motorists abusing disabled parking bays - be warned!

A Port Elizabeth innovator has come up with a unique system that will put a stop to motorists using parking spaces reserved for disabled persons.

If the system proves successful during its pilot phase‚ Q Systems SA owner Heinrich Williams hopes it will become standard practice all over the country.

The system‚ called QPark‚ took Williams nearly four years to complete and offers two options to protect disabled people’s parking rights.

The first option entails a traffic light that turns yellow when a vehicle pulls into the space. The user has a short time to log into the QPark smartphone app. If the motorist is not a registered user‚ a siren will sound.

Another system is a foot-high barrier in the parking space‚ which can be lowered only by using the app.

The app would also allow visitors who are unfamiliar with a city to find a map of available parking spaces reserved for them.

Williams said disabled people will be registered on the app with the help of the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities’ database.

READ MORE

WATCH | Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park

Has the so-called Rolex gang struck again?
News
4 days ago

Judge halts 'illegal' Acsa bid to change colour of airport car hire

Vehicle rental giant Imperial has grounded a plan to transform airport car hire.
News
2 days ago

Cops nab Ford Ranger syndicate after high-speed chase

An elusive gang of car thieves who would prey on Ford Rangers in Durban were nabbed on Thursday after leading police on a high-speed pursuit from the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Turkey court hands heavy jail terms to six journalists World
  2. New device busts drivers who steal disabled parking bays South Africa
  3. Missing KZN baby found after a month South Africa
  4. Suspects arrested hours after cash-in-transit heist in Soweto South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X