The trustees of The CEO SleepOut Trust initiative say discussions for over a year preceded its attempt to auction a night in Nelson Mandela's former cell on Robben Island.

The bid would allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in Madiba's prison cell on Robben Island at a minimum cost of $250‚000 (about R3.4-million).

The Robben Island Museum this week joined in criticism of the auction‚ saying they were shocked to hear of it. The Nelson Mandela Foundation also distanced itself from it.

In a statement‚ the CEO SleepOut said it had not intended any offence.

The trustees extended their "sincere apologies if they have offended anyone in their quest to raise funds for worthy causes‚ as this is certainly not its intent".

The initiative was not unauthorised‚ the trustees stated.

"The CEO SleepOut Trust has been in ongoing discussions with Robben Island since early 2017 regarding the 2018 event.