Rain possible for Gauteng this weekend after icy cold snap
More cold air and increasing clouds are gathering in Gauteng from Friday‚ with a chance of rain even forecast towards the end of the weekend.
Gauteng Weather says this is due to "ridging high over eastern South Africa".
The grey skies will be matched by maximum temperatures in the mid-teens.
❄️COLD SNAP❄️— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 5, 2018
Friday🌤1|14°C🍃GUSTY
Saturday⛅️2|16°C☂️11%
Sunday🌥3|16°C☂️35%#JHBWeather
❄️COLD SNAP❄️
Friday🌤3|16°C🍃GUSTY
Saturday⛅️4|17°C☂️15%
Sunday🌥5|18°C☂️37%#PTAWeather
🔴 NOTE: MORE RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures this week were officially the coldest of the year so far‚ the weather forecast service said.
Monday night was the marker‚ with both Johannesburg and Pretoria dipping below freezing. Gauteng Weather said Vereeniging registered -4 degrees celsius‚ Johannesburg -3 and Pretoria -1.
AccuWeather predicts a chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday in Johannesburg.
Monday‚ the service says‚ is likely to see morning showers‚ while Tuesday is set to bring clouds and sun‚ then some rain‚ clearing up on Wednesday.
Here's your five-day weather forecast for Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth: