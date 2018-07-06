South Africa

Security measures amped up after Woolworths stores firebombed

06 July 2018 - 14:01 By Jeff Wicks
Retailer Woolworths has put “additional precautionary measures” in place after two stores in Durban were firebombed on Thursday.

The company said that‚ with the safety of staff and customers paramount‚ they would work with authorities to investigate the issue further.

While security had been tightened‚ the firebombed stores at Gateway in Umhlanga and Pavilion in Westville were open for business.

One “incendiary device” was planted in Woolworths in Gateway‚ which caused a fire and prompted an evacuation of the shop. Another device had been planted in Woolworths in Pavilion‚ which had been detonated overnight.

The device at the Gateway store‚ understood to have been fashioned from a cell phone and propellant‚ had been planted in a jacket pocket in a clothing rack.

The device was then triggered‚ causing a fire which was extinguished by internal sprinkler systems.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that detectives were investigating the cases and said that no arrests had been made so far.

