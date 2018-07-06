Uber and Taxify drivers in Johannesburg have called on their colleagues to protest by going “offline” on Friday.

The protest is in response to some drivers allegedly being targeted by Uber after handing a memorandum of demands to the company earlier in the week.

Operators embarked on a strike on Tuesday and presented the memorandum to Uber‚ demanding among other things that fare prices be increased.

A general task team comprising of Uber and Taxify operators said on Friday that the memorandum submitted to Uber had been given no consideration and their requests had been ignored.

“After submitting our memorandum on Tuesday‚ Uber responded by blocking several drivers‚ stating that their participation in a legally protected strike is a punishable action and refusing these drivers any right to appeal‚” said the task team‚ calling the organisation’s actions “arrogant”.