South Africa

Suspects arrested hours after cash-in-transit heist in Soweto

06 July 2018 - 16:07 By Naledi Shange
A security guard was shot at and wounded at the scene of the heist‚ outside the Capitec Bank branch on Elias Motsoaledi Road.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Assailants suspected of pulling off a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ on Thursday morning were arrested within hours of the theft.

The head of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ David Tembe‚ shared photographs of the handcuffed suspects on Twitter. 

Tembe said the men were arrested during a joint operation with the JMPD’s K9 unit‚ police and national crime intelligence officers. Four vehicles that had apparently been hijacked were also recovered.

JMPD’s chief superintendent‚ Wayne Minnaar‚ told TimesLIVE that the vehicles were believed to have been used to commit other crimes.

The suspects will face charges of robbery‚ possession of hijacked vehicles and attempted murder.

Six suspects have been apprehended and police are still searching for more accomplices.

