A security guard was shot at and wounded at the scene of the heist‚ outside the Capitec Bank branch on Elias Motsoaledi Road.

Tembe said the men were arrested during a joint operation with the JMPD’s K9 unit‚ police and national crime intelligence officers. Four vehicles that had apparently been hijacked were also recovered.

JMPD’s chief superintendent‚ Wayne Minnaar‚ told TimesLIVE that the vehicles were believed to have been used to commit other crimes.

The suspects will face charges of robbery‚ possession of hijacked vehicles and attempted murder.

Six suspects have been apprehended and police are still searching for more accomplices.