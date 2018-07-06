"We do not deactivate drivers unnecessarily‚" Uber said in a statement on Friday.

"Drivers who were found to be involved in illegal acts or were acting violently to other drivers to limit their ability to earn a living were removed from the app‚" the company confirmed.

"We have zero tolerance towards this type of behaviour. Drivers who continue to limit the choice of others or behave violently will be removed from the app."

Uber’s guidelines for drivers clearly state: "Any behaviour involving violence‚ sexual misconduct‚ harassment‚ discrimination or illegal activity while using Uber can result in the immediate loss of your account.”

Uber explained that drivers have a number of channels available to engage with the company‚ including daily office hours‚ 24/7 support and regular partner roundtables.

Regarding the demands handed over on Tuesday‚ Uber said the memorandum it received was signed by an individual who did not even use the Uber app. “This individual cannot speak for Uber. We struggle to understand how he can speak for so many diverse drivers who use Uber‚ especially when he does not."