South Africa

Commuters unscathed in Joburg train fire

07 July 2018 - 16:36 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Fire fighters putting out fire on a Metrorail train in Booysens. Three coaches were badly damaged by the fire.
Fire fighters putting out fire on a Metrorail train in Booysens. Three coaches were badly damaged by the fire.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday

About 50 Johannesburg train commuters had to escape to safety when a Metrorail train caught fire in Booysens‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday afternoon.

No commuters were injured when the train caught fire at around 3pm as emergency services moved in to separate the train into three parts to limit the damage.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said they suspected arson but that a conclusive investigation had been launched to establish the full facts in the matter.

"I can confirm that at approximately 3.02pm‚ an incident was reported where two plain trailers and a motor car carrying less than 50 commuters were on fire‚" said Mofokeng.

When TimeLIVE arrived at the scene‚ the fire brigade was still battling to put out the fire‚ with all commuters having been evacuated from the train.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Commuters unscathed in Joburg train fire South Africa
  2. Too early to say whether terrorism behind Woolworths firebomb attacks South Africa
  3. A third ‘bomb’ found in Woolworths stores South Africa
  4. Vusi Zuma was a ‘caring and kind’ soul who used his brief time on earth wisely South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X