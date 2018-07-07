Search underway for Pretoria man missing at sea in Durban

The search is continuing for a 20-year-old Pretoria East man who disappeared in the sea in Durban on Friday evening.

Station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute in Durban Andre Fletcher said the NSRI duty crew had been activated at 6pm on Friday following reports that a man was missing in the surfline at Durban's North Beach after reportedly being caught in rip currents while swimming before disappearing beneath the surf.

“NSRI Durban and Police Search and Rescue conducted an extensive search on the scene but no sign of the man has been found.

“Police Search and Rescue will continue in an ongoing search operation and police have opened an investigation‚” Fletcher said.