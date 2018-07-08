BREAKING | Police arrest two dozen, including cop and her boyfriend, for cash heists

Police have claimed a massive breakthrough in cash-in-transit heists, smashing a syndicate and arresting 23 people, including a Tshwane Metro policewoman, in raids across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Those arrested, who include three women, have been linked to two attempted cash heists and a heist which occurred in Gauteng last week. They have also been linked to heists which occurred across South Africa earlier this year.

The latest arrests bring the number of suspected cash heist robbers caught since May to 50.

This weekend’s operation, which began on Friday night, involved simultaneous raids on homes in Soweto, Wonderboom and Soshanguve. It involved officers from the Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and SAPS detectives.

The operations began after police intelligence officers received information on the location of two suspects who were linked to two heists in Boksburg in May.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that among the two suspects who were arrested was an officer from the Tshwane Metro Police. He said she was allegedly responsible for storing weapons that were used to blow up the cash vans.