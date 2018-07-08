Motorcyclist dies after being knocked over by bakkie

A motorcyclist died after being knocked over by a bakkie in Womderboom South in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon‚ paramedics reported.

Netcare 11 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that the emergency service had responded to reports of a collision on Steve Biko Road at about 12.15pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male was struck down by a one-ton delivery vehicle.

“The patient unfortunately sustained life threatening injuries and was declared deceased on the scene‚” he said.