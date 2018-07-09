A four-month-old baby boy sustained a graze wound to his chest when two gunmen burst into the bedroom where he was sleeping with his father on Sunday afternoon‚ said Eastern Cape police.

The father‚ who was only 21 years old‚ was killed in a hail of bullets.

Police are outraged at the reckless nature of the shooting.

“We cannot allow such behaviour where criminals have no regard for human life‚ let alone regard for an innocent child lying next to his father‚” said acting provincial commissioner Maj Gen Andre Swart.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 5pm on Sunday in an area north of Port Elizabeth.

"Two suspects affiliated to the Hondekoppe gang were seen walking down Bibby Avenue in Bloemendal‚ firing as they walked‚” said Swart.