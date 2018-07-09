Busisiwe Mkhwebane still fighting R900‚000 legal bill

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not giving up her fight to overturn the estimated R900‚000 legal bill she was ordered to pay after her disastrous court battle with the Reserve Bank.

The High Court in Pretoria ordered that Mkhwebane personally pay 15% of the Reserve Bank’s legal costs in its successful challenge to her report on the apartheid-era bailout given to Bankorp. Bankorp was later taken over by Absa.

Mkhwebane had been forced to admit that she had got it wrong when she ordered that the Reserve Bank’s constitutional mandate be changed.

"The public protector is appealing. She has petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal and has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court‚" her spokesman Oupa Segalwe told Business Day.

He said that the costs order against Mkhwebane had been "suspended until the outcome of the appeal process".

